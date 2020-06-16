Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $25.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,446.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,386.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,345.43. The firm has a market cap of $987.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

