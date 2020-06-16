Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 786 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. 26,279,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,854,840. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

