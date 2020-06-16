Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. 1,633,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,197,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

