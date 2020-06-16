Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

