Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after buying an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. 460,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,723. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

