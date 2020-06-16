Enterprise Financial Services Corp Purchases 60 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,187,788,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $235.65. 14,925,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,263,140. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $241.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,875,416. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

