Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

NYSE MA traded up $7.31 on Tuesday, reaching $304.48. 3,907,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,808. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $298.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.