Entravision Communication Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,902 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 41,357% compared to the typical daily volume of 7 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Entravision Communication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NYSE:EVC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 2,424,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Entravision Communication has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communication by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 394,293 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communication by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 340,462 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communication by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,346,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 216,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Entravision Communication by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entravision Communication by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 432,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 199,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

