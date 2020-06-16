Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Purchased by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Precept Management LLC owned 0.09% of Euronav worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 195,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,768. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.57%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.