Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072,482. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

