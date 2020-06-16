Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Foraco International S.A. (TSE:FAR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 6500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,361.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foraco International S.A. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA provides drilling services to mining and water projects worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production phases of mining projects. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

