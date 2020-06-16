Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.41. The company had a trading volume of 194,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,587. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.31 and its 200 day moving average is $205.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

