Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.11. 3,392,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

