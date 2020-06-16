iCo Therapeutics (CVE:ICO) Shares Down 20%

iCo Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ICO) shares traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 322,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 550,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

iCo Therapeutics (CVE:ICO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:ICO)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

