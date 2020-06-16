Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.67

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 431034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81.
Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.
