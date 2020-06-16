Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.67

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 431034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

