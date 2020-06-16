Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Boosted by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up 1.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Incyte worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $95.23. 664,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,644. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

