Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the chip maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,651,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,181,617. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

