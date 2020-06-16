John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 114,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,155. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30.

