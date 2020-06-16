JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,753,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503,504. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $304.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.