Kleros 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,455.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $43,455.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001659 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,681,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

