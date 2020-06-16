Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 624 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,263,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,163,082. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.