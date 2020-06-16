Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $315,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 52,314,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,314,196. The company has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

