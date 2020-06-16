Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 21,772 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.3% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $57.77. 12,147,257 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

