Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.23. 12,291,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,341,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

