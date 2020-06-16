Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 26,907 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.3% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.37. 1,507,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

