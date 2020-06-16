Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Stake Reduced by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,086 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,826,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Lendingtree by 33.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,313.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lendingtree from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

TREE stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.54 and a beta of 2.12. Lendingtree Inc has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

