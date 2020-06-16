Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 1,506 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.67. 3,136,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.87. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $411.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock worth $5,772,736 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.