Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. 6,863,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,666,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

