Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.53

Press coverage about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Mastercard’s score:

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

Shares of MA stock traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.48. 4,002,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,596. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.45. The company has a market cap of $298.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

