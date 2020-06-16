Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 32,451 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,451 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

JNJ traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $144.46. 5,829,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.