Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.32. 5,181,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day moving average is $192.02. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

