Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medtronic earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Medtronic’s ranking:

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

MDT traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. 6,075,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,585,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.