Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.53

News headlines about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nike from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,647,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

