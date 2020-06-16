Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 4,880 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $451,210.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.68. 27,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

