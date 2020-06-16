Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 159,760 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 159,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. 613,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

