Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.63. 7,798,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,261. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.31. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $373.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

