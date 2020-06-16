Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 136,710 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 550.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,710 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,152 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. 124,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,991. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,707,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,443,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

