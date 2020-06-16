Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 62,780 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,780 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us makes up 2.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $22,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth about $794,509,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after buying an additional 1,709,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after buying an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.43. 346,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.