Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,060 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,811,000 after buying an additional 265,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.78. 32,046,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,013,368. The company has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

