Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,420 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $593.69. The company had a trading volume of 566,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,669. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $625.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $572.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.46.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,442,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,297 shares of company stock valued at $117,101,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.