Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 197,610 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,902,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,314,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

