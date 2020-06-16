Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. 15,723,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

