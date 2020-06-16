Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $20.54 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the quarter. Assurant makes up approximately 1.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Assurant worth $20,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Assurant by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,720,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,575,000 after buying an additional 75,303 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,134. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

