Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 185.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

