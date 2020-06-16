Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 430.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.