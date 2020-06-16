Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 323.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,190. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $603.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

