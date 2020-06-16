Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 126.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $759,111,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,605,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after buying an additional 647,674 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $383.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 319,600 shares of company stock worth $108,795,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $396.62. 87,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.46 and its 200 day moving average is $317.39. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $405.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

