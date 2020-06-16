Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New $12.72 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,601,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,000. General Electric makes up about 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $908,096,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3,523.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5,507.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013,311 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSE GE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 78,690,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,612,952. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

