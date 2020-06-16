Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 2,270 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.87.

HD stock traded up $7.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.06. The company had a trading volume of 301,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,194. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average of $221.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

