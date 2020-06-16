Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 32,140 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $315,734,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 410,745 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,196,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,643,000 after purchasing an additional 225,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,689 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.70. 80,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,615. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

